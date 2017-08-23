Poetry, Writing Late Night Poetry #11: Infinity Posted by Liz Ward on August 23, 2017August 23, 2017 When my eyes are shuttered, I become infinity. A depth of limitless darkness: concentrated feeling, pools of memory, a single mountain on top of the world, another star in the sky. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related