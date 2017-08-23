Poetry, Writing

Late Night Poetry #11: Infinity

Posted by Liz Ward on

When my eyes are shuttered,
I become infinity.

A depth of
limitless darkness:
concentrated feeling,
pools of memory,
a single mountain
on top of the world,
another star
in the sky.

